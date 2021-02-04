Aspiriant LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,893,000 after buying an additional 796,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

RY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,870. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.