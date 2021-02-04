Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.07. 2,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.55 and a 200 day moving average of $324.52. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.