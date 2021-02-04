Aspiriant LLC Sells 29,662 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,548. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

