Aspiriant LLC Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 120,248 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.63. 45,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.