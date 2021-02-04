Aspiriant LLC Sells 591 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

