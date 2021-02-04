Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 167,813 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 933,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,813 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

