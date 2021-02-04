Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

