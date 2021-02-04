AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMK stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,147.93 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 188,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,731. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

