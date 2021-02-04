AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading 6.2% Higher

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.39. 121,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 94,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.93 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

