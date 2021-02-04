AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Trading 6.2% Higher

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.39. 121,485 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 94,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.93 and a beta of 1.23.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $327,665.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,708,326.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
