Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,016.40

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,016.40 and traded as high as $2,268.00. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) shares last traded at $2,247.00, with a volume of 740,492 shares trading hands.

ABF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

The company has a market cap of £17.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,240.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,016.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total transaction of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Insiders sold a total of 1,247,163 shares of company stock worth $2,890,885,803 over the last 90 days.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

