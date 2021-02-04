ASTA (ASTA) Price Tops $0.0289

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One ASTA token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASTA has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASTA has a market cap of $22.42 million and $2.29 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00151842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040218 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,434,801 tokens. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

ASTA Token Trading

