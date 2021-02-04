Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $273.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $283.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTE. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $5,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 72.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 81,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $3,819,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $68.83.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

