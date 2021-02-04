AstraZeneca (AZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

