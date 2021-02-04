Atb Cap Markets Downgrades WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) to Sector Perform

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.10.

TSE WSP opened at C$116.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.19. WSP Global Inc. has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.1300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

