Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 2,204 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 195,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $166.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.