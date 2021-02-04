Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 45,037 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 326.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,030. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

