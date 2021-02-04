Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $189,000.

VONG traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.38. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $257.69.

