Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 59,358 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 114,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.