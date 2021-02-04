Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

Alphabet stock traded down $19.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,050.59. 70,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,787.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,650.64. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

