Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 492,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 367,745 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 50,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 155,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

