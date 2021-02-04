Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $7.86 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NKE stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

