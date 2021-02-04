Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.86. 152,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

