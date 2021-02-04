Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

