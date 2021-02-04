Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 928 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 18,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,643. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

