Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $264,398.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.