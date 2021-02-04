ATN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,333.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $771,950.55 and approximately $12,333.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

