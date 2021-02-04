ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATA. TD Securities raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,287. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$27.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.