ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.90. 258,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,287. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.81. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

