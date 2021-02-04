ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATA. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ATA stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.81. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$27.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. Analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

