ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.