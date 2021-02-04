AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Decreased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,121 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

