AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.