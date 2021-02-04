AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

