AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

