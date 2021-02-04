aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price Up 16.2%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 4,294,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 579% from the average daily volume of 632,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

