Auctus Trading 137.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 137.7% higher against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $23,258.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.06 or 0.01307966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.67 or 0.05736430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,124,235 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

