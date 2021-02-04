Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £7,911.36 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Stuart Last bought 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £7,911.36 ($10,336.24).

Stuart Last also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Stuart Last purchased 2,071 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69).

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.46. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 346 ($4.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

