Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $30.39 million and $4.79 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

