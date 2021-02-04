Augur Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $20.94 or 0.00056268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $230.31 million and approximately $47.29 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.