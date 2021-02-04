Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.