Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACB opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

