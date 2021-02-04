Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ACB opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
