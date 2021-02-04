Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$17.52 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$35.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,725.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.02.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

