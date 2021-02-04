Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 8% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.41 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

