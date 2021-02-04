AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.70% of AutoNation worth $165,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after buying an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NYSE:AN opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.