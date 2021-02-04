Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $7.71. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 270,976 shares trading hands.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $432.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.