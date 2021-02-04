Avadis Tevanian Sells 1,814 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DLB stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 524,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,453. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.