Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Financial Review

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 2.21% 44.58% 6.85% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Avantor has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 2 15 0 2.88 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $28.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.41%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 2.84 $37.80 million $0.58 51.12 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 236.72 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Summary

Avantor beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

