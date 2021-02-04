Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

AVTR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,667. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

