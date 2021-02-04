Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 600,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

ATXI opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

