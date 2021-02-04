Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 9,320 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $173.23. 180,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,663. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $172.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88.

